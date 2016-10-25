HSL still a good proxy to booming construction sector in East Malaysia

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has been viewed by AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) to be a good proxy to the booming construction sector in East Malaysia.

According to AmInvestment Bank, this is backed by massive infrastructure developments such as roads (anchored by the Pan Borneo Highway), ports, hydropower plants and water/wastewater treatment facilities.

“Its earnings visibility is good, underpinned by a record outstanding construction orderbook of RM2.3 billion that will keep it busy over the next three to four years,” the research firm said.

That said, AmInvestment Bank has cut its financial year 2016 (FY16), FY17 and FY18 earnings forecasts for HSL by 28 per cent, 28 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

The earnings downgrade was to reflect the changes in the research firm’s assumptions on the timing of the profit recognition, and margins from the two key projects.

These are the RM1.7 billion Pan Borneo Highway package (HSL’s 70 per cent share is RM1.2 billion), and the RM750 million Kuching Central Wastewater Management Package 2. To note, HSL’s 75 per cent share is RM563 million.

“We gathered on the ground that due to the scale and complexity of these two projects (that make up about 77 per cent of HSL’s total outstanding construction orderbook of RM2.3 billion currently), they are unlikely to contribute materially to HSL’s bottomline in FY16F during the initial stages of implementation,” it said in a company report.

In addition, AmInvestment Bank reduced its margins slightly to better reflect the risk of costs escalation, as well as spread the contributions from these projects over a slightly longer period of time that translates to lower contributions annually – to be more prudent.

The research firm now projected HSL’s earnings to contract by -11.3 per cent in FY16F, versus +23.2 per cent it projected previously, but to bounce back strongly by +16.6 per cent in FY17F and +25.6 per cent in FY18F, as the two key jobs hit major billing milestones.

As such, AmInvestment Bank downgraded its fair value by 28 per cent to RM2.03 per share based on 15-fold revised FY17F EPS of 13.5sen, in line with the research firm’s one-year forward target price earnings (PE) of 13 to 15-fold for mid-cap construction stocks. — Bernama