‘Join Friends of Nature to protect Mother Earth’

BINTULU: The Friends of Nature programme undertaken by Petronas subsidiary Malaysia LNG Group of Companies (MLNG) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is significant towards promoting sustainable development in the state.

According to Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, getting more people from various social backgrounds, especially students, to be Friends of Nature is the right direction to a sustainable future, which requires fundamental changes in human attitude and behaviour.

In this regard, she pushed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and environmentalists to run more activities salted for the promotion of environmental awareness at school-level, especially that on the preservation and conservation of the nature and biodiversity.

“We must move forward, in the spirit of exploration and experimentation and with the broadest possible range of partners, so as to contribute through education. Thank you Petronas for being one of our partners towards this destination,” the minister said in officiating at the closing of Friends of Nature 2016 at Similajau National Park here yesterday, where 50 students from eight schools here took part in.

Meanwhile, LNG Malaysia head Pau Kiew Huai hoped that various environmental conservation awareness programmes including Friends of Nature would be effective and its mission ‘to bear fruits’.

“Through these programmes, we hope to help create such awareness among the younger generation who will be responsible in continuing our present work of protecting and conserving the environment,” he said.

The Friends of Nature is a component of the RM10-million Biodiversity, Environmental and Conservation (Beacon) project undertaken by MLNG and SFC to protect the delicate corals off Similajau National Park here by using artificial reef balls.

The project, launched in 2013, serves to protect the reefs from destructive fishing activities carried out by local and foreign fishermen there.

According to MLNG, Petronas and SFC are also jointly undertaking the RM8-million Petronas-SFC Eco-Marine Conservation Project aimed at protecting and regenerating the dying corals across the 12,200-hectare Sibuti Reef Complex within the 186,930-hectare Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park in the northern region of the state.

The project is a significant environmental conservation measure that focuses on regenerating and enhancing Sarawak’s marine biodiversity, which has largely been destroyed by illegal fishing trawlers.

Under the project which kicked off last year, a total of 1,750 artificial reef balls would be deployed in stages – this would be followed by an awareness enhancement programme to be running till 2019.

The reef balls will deter illegal fishing trawlers from intruding the waters off the national park because their dragnets will be destroyed if entangled with the artificial reef balls.

The reef balls, weighing a tonne each, can last for 500 years under the sea. They are able to mimic natural limestone and help regenerate the corals. Their rough surface texture allows tiny soft-bodied organisms such as algae, coralline algae, sponges and coral polyps to inhabit and proliferate on them.

Petronas has also contributed to other environmental conservation projects in Sarawak such as the RM5-million for Piasau Nature Reserve conservation initiatives in Miri, as well as RM35 million for Miri Shoreline Protection Project.