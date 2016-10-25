‘Kelulut breeders can earn big’

Naroden (seated fourth right) in a group photo with the course participants. Naroden examining products by one of the kelulut operators, accompanied by Awang Putra (right) and others.

KUCHING: Stingless bee (kelulut) breeders have the potential to earn RM200 to RM1,000 per day at minimal cost, said Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

“Statistics of our local market show that the production cost is very low, while the market price for kelulut honey are between RM100 and RM200 per kilogramme.

“Production records of kelulut operators in Lundu and Padawan, for instance, show that they produce two to five kilogrammes a day, depending on the number of colony that they operate.

“That means they could earn RM200 to RM1,000 per day, making the commercialised rearing of stingless bees a potential socio-economic activity, particularly for the housewives and youths in the rural areas,” Naroden said prior to closing a two-day ‘Kelulut Honey and Downstream Products Processing’ training course at Serapi Garden, Kota Padawan yesterday.

Naroden noted that one colony of stingless bees cost between RM100 and RM150, and with some basic knowledge in rearing and processing, a colony is good to go by.

“Rural products are not like before, they are now important source of revenue as they are needed by everyone including those in the urban areas and also overseas.

“With good road accessibility and communication via telephone and the Internet, rural products are now accessible to wider markets,” he said.

Naroden urged the kelulut operators to maintain the quality of their products so that they would have continuous clientele.

“Do not ever mix your product with other materials. They must be pure. Be honest to yourself and your customers, only then you can gain customers’ confidence and continuous clientele,” he said.

According to State Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Ministry (Mieti)’s Entrepreneur and Halal Industry Development Division principal assistant director Awang Putra Yusrie, the course was participated by 56 kelulut operators from various parts of the state.

“These are existing operators who already have their products.

“In the course, they were trained on honey processing techniques that will ensure quality, by focusing on the right standard operating procedures in harvesting the honey.

“They were also given the know-how on producing downstream products such as soap, tea and so on. This is because there are more than just fresh honey that can be produced. There are demands for the downstream products too,” he explained.

Also at the closing ceremony, the Sarawak Bumiputra Kelulut Operators Association announced its pro-tem setup, with Naroden as its patron.

The association aims to create a network of all kelulut operators by offering them a platform for training and development.

The committee is headed by pro-tem chairman Ismaily Liu Bujang.

Over 150 have registered as members, out of around 500 kelulut operators in the state.