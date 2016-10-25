Malaysia braced with new stars for wushu W-Cup

KUCHING: The Malaysian wushu team are relishing another good outing at the 1st Taolu World Cup in Fuzhou, China from Nov 15-20.

National coach Lim Yew Fai is confident that the national exponents will do well again at the world meet after capturing eight gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the 2nd World Taijiquan Championships in Warsaw, Poland, recently.

“Only the top eight finishers in last year’s World Wushu Championships are eligible to compete in this meet,” Lim told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Saturday.

“The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) is taking this meet seriously although the main priority is still on the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in July next year,” he said.

On the Poland outing, Lim said he was very satisfied with the national performance which had exceeded the medal target. Malaysia even finished ahead of China but behind Hong Kong who won 10 gold.

“We were level with China on eight gold but we had a better bronze medals count,” added Lim. “Overall, we have met our team expectations and individually, Sydney Chin Sy Xuan has done extremely well by winning three gold medals. She is the hope of Malaysia and WFM.”

“Even Loh Choon How, who met with several obstacles in previous international competitions including injuries, managed to bag two bronze,” he said.

The other gold medals were delivered by Loh Jack Chang (2), Audrey Chan Yee Jo (1) and Chan Lu Yi (1). Jack Chang, Yee Jo, Ng Shin Yii who is retiring after the Poland meet, and Lu Yi contributed one silver each and Lu Yi also bagged a bronze for the team.

Team manager Yoong Thong Foong, who doubled up as team coach, was surprised that a back-up athlete turned out to be the best performer at the meet that was participated by five elite athletes and one back-up athlete.

“We were able to win so many gold because there were more gold medals, 42 offered this year compared to only 20 last year,” he added.

said an elated WFM president Allen Wong, “We sent only six athletes but they come back with eight gold, four silvers and three bronzes. It was a great result. Other countries sent bigger teams and I am also surprised that we can finish ahead of the China team. I hope they can do even better next year,” he added.