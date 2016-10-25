Man with three children charged with raping 12-year-old girl

ALOR SETAR: A businessman with three children pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of raping a 12-year-old girl between June and October this year.

Mohd Ramzdan Abdul Rahman Wong, 24, claimed trial to the charges after they were read before judge Najwa Che Mat.

On the first count, Mohd Ramzdan was charged with raping the girl at a house at Block D, Flat Taman Setia Jaya, Langgar near here at 8 am last June 18.

He was also charged with raping the same victim at the same place at 9 am at the end of June this year.

On the third count, Mohd Ramzdan was charged with raping the girl at Block C Flat Taman Setia Jaya, Langgar, at 11 am last Oct 5.

The charges were made under Section 375 (g) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Mohd Ramzdan was not allowed bail for fear that he could intimidate the witness as they are residing in the same area.

Deputy public prosecutor Ana Rozana Mohd Nor prosecuted.

The court set Nov 24 for mention. – Bernama