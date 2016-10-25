Masing relates what it takes to be an elected rep

Masing (centre) and other senior members of PRS cutting the cake to mark the party’s 12th anniversary. Nuai (third left) and Mauh (second right) posing for a photo with (from left) PRS Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie, Masing and PRS deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu after receiving their ‘Jasamu di Kenang’ award.

BINTULU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said being an elected representative is not the ideal way to serve the people.

In fact, it might be the hardest way to help those in need, he added.

He made this remark when speaking at the dinner held in conjunction with PRS Fourth Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) and PRS 12th anniversary at Dinner World Restaurant here on Sunday.

“My 33 years as a ‘wakil rakyat’ is a sweet bitter experience for me. I have said many times when you become an elected representative these are things you will encounter.

“Your time is not your time. Your home is not your home, your money is not your money, whatever good you do will not be appreciated, to do good is your task, you err once, you will be condemned for life,” he said.

And whatever positive things they (elected representatives) do will always be criticised and when they do wrong unintentionally, but out of ignorance, they will be condemned as useless persons, he added.

“You simply cannot do wrong, as you will not be appreciated if you do right,” he remarked.

However, if they can withstand all the criticisms and condemnation after trying their best, and if they are still willing to share what they have, willing to sacrifice peace in their homes and the privacy of their private lives, and can accept defeat in the same spirit as they accept victory, then he would welcome them to the club of the elected representatives, he pointed out.

“The most sought after club and yet the most frequently condemned by the very society which creates it,” he said.

But there is one thing politicians cannot stop and that is the progression in years, he told his audience.

“The older we get, the crankier we become and bad temper gets the better of us and the less tolerable we are to difference of opinions.

“Therefore, before we get too old and scare everybody from the organisation, perhaps it is time to say good bye, and let the young people take over the administration,” he added.

He praised the senior leaders for making way for junior leaders to climb the hierarchy which actually has made his job as the president much easier.

“For those who are waiting in line, please be patient. Just don’t jump the gun and create disunity among us.

“Leaders in our party know what to do and I can assure you that we have kept a close watch over you and to a great extent have made good assessment of your capability as elected representatives.

“So please don’t be too disappointed if you are not selected. Perhaps you are destined for other professions.

“If the door is closed, another door is opened. All it needs is for you to keep your options open.

“For anger will close your option and disappointment will stop you from growing up as possible leaders of our community,” he advised his party members.

On a related note, he congratulated all the winners of the PRS election and urged them to work together in order to make PRS a truly Sarawak-based party.

To Datuk Joseph Mauh Ikeh and Penghulu Nuai Gema, recipients of the ‘Jasamu di Kenang’ award, he expressed his greatest appreciation to both of them for their contribution to PRS.

“Your hard work, your dedication and your loyalty to the party and its cause have contributed to make PRS what it is today,” Masing said before presenting the prestigious award to both of them.

A total of 1,070 delegates and observers from 38 main divisions, 28 women divisions and 20 youth divisions took part in the TDC which was themed ‘United We Bargain, Divided We Beg’.

PRS is the second largest party in Sarawak after Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) with 11 state assemblymen and six members or Parliament.

PRS has 86 divisions with a total of 31,230 members across the state.