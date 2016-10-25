Mayor breaks his silence

Chan wonders why Padungan rep has to speculate on future of KMC Flats which may arouse fear

KUCHING: Kuching City South Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan says he is uncertain about the issue surrounding KMC Flats recently raised by DAP lawmaker Wong King Wei.

“I am not certain what DAP YB Wong is barking about. It is not that we want to stay quiet. The renewal of the land titles is the discretion of the state government. We do what we can, and now the people can still stay there. Is there anything wrong with that?” said Chan at a press conference here yesterday.

He questioned why the Padungan assemblyman had to speculate about a development plan, which might instil fear among flat dwellers.

“Do not speculate just because you have seen people doing a survey. What is he talking about? Is he dreaming?” He also wondered what was so wrong with MBKS signing a three-year tenancy agreement with most tenants that Wong questioned about.

“What is wrong with an agreement? Why do you need to instil fear in the tenants of the flats? And who gave him the authority to coin the word ‘heritage’ (for KMC Flats)?

“Heritage means it is not liveable, that you are not supposed to touch again. I don’t know what he (Wong) is talking about. Whatever it is, they can stay there. That place you should not be called ‘heritage’, I call it transit accommodation.”

Chan went on to clarify that KMC Flats “are not meant for the urban poor but for those who can still pay.” A doctor used to stay at the flats, which are maintained by MBKS every year, he added.

“If the state government keeps quiet, there is nothing wrong. Nobody informs MBKS or mayor that there is a development going on. If there is a development, so long as the people can stay, that they are taken care of, there is nothing wrong.” He said he had come across city dwellers who opined that the area should be developed.

“We should always look forward to good things, not create tension. KMC Flats are not for the rich. There were cases before, that we cleared a lot of (dwellers who were no longer eligible).

“KMC Flats are never meant for the poor, because we need them to pay for the rental fees. I do not know where the YB got the definition of poor. When they (flat dwellers) are (doing) okay, they will move out.”

Asked it was true that the titles for the two land lots along Ban Hock Road would expire in January and May next year, Chan said: “Yes”.

On what would happen to flat dwellers after the land titles expire, he said: “It is up to the government. Maybe MBKS will be the caretaker. Nothing wrong with that.” Instead of speculating and instilling fear, he suggested that the lawmaker highlight the issue in the coming State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“Do not bring it up in the newspapers to make people scared.” And as far as MBKS is concerned, Chan said: “We will do whatever we can.”

Previously Chan told reporters that MBKS had submitted an application for renewal of the land title in 2010.

“The application is being processed. It is there (with the Land and Survey Department),” he had said.

He then stressed: “So long as nobody chases you, you can still stay there. We leave it to the decision maker.”

Among the criteria to stay in the KMC Flats is that one’s household income must not exceed RM1,500. Rental fees are between RM110 and RM179.

Last Saturday, Wong called on the state government to issue perpetual land titles for the two slots of land to “preserve welfare heritage”.

Among others, he asked what legal effect the tenancy agreement would have when MBKS is no longer owner of the KMC Flats by next year.

“Was the signing of the three-year tenancy agreement an act to cool down the tenants?”