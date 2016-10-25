NIIT place second in private varsity sports tournament

KUCHING: Institut Teknologi Maklumat Nusantara (NIIT) emerged first runner-up for the fourth time running at the recent ‘Masiswa Games’ – bagging four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The tournament – a collaboration between Education Ministry and Malaysian Private Institutions for Higher Learning Sports Council (Masiswa) – was held at International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (iCATS) here and it involved 694 athletes from 16 private institutions of higher learning from Kuching, Miri, Sibu and other towns across the state.

NIIT was represented by more than 50 students who competed in badminton, table tennis, bowling, chess and basketball events.

The students emerged champions of table tennis through the men’s single, men’s double, women’s single and mixed double events; and second runner-up in women’s double.

They were also the first runners-up of the men’s badminton single and basketball events.

Four NIIT students, however, exhibited a level of performance that was high above the rest.

They are Rayford Kho, Andy Jong and Vicky Ting – all final-year Diploma in Accountancy students; and Darren Law, a second-year Diploma in Business Management student.

Kho did his college proud by winning the table tennis tournament both in the mixed double and men’s double events, where he was respectively paired with Ting and Jong.

Both Ting and Jong also emerged victorious in the women’s single and men’s single events, respectively, in table tennis.

Meanwhile, Law – the first runner-up in the men’s badminton single event – was elated to be able to secure a place in the tournament.

“When it comes to competition, all we need is to be confident and do our best. My perspective in any game is that we should not be distracted by our competitors.”

In basketball, NIIT managed to place second.

The team is now working towards claiming the basketball championship title in future games.

The college is dedicated to providing a stimulating, energetic and diverse environment where their athletes have the chance to thrive, develop their skills, learn life lessons and reach their personal goals.

To achieve this, a team of well-trained individuals in several areas all work together to provide the greatest benefit to the students.

In recognition of the students’ success, former NIIT principal Prof Dr Andrew Tiong was on hand to acknowledge those who had participated in sports whether for state or country as the college’s sports ambassadors.

“They have put their best effort to make NIIT proud and we would like to congratulate and show appreciation to their excellent achievement,” he said.

NIIT students with outstanding achievements in sports or other areas of talent recognised at state or national level are eligible to apply for the partial sports scholarships.

The college also offers full and partial academic scholarships to students who have achieved excellent results in SPM examinations, as well as other financial assistance such as National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal and education loans to qualified students.

NIIT student intakes are in January, April, June and September every year for the following courses – Bachelor in Accountancy (Honours), Diploma in Accountancy, Business Management, Information Technology, Secretaryship, Actuarial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Event Management, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Certificate in Business, International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Sage UBS Programme.

Prospective students, especially SPM holders, who are interested to study at NIIT are welcome to visit the college at Lot 2765, Block 10, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here during its open day this Dec 16.

They are advised to bring along their SPM mock exam results and Mykad.

Those who enrol for the January 2017 intake will receive 10 per cent early bird’s rebate on fees.

For further enquiries, call NIIT at 1-800-888-448 / 082-242411.

Alternatively, email to info@niit.edu.my; or visit www.niit.edu.my. or Facebook page ‘NIITCollege’.