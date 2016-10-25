No compromise with secret society-style NGO, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry will not compromise with any non-governmental organisation that operates like a secret society.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the ministry was constantly monitoring registered and unregistered organisations that had diverted from their constitutions.

“It is to avoid situations of crime, which might disrupt public order and provoke racial hatred; because the priority of the government is to safeguard the well-being of the people,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Hasan Malek (BN-Kuala Pilah) who wanted to know about the measures taken by the ministry in keeping tabs on secret society-inclined organisations.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister said 23 groups suspected of being secret societies were identified last year and had been classified as unlawful organisations.

“What we do is, we eliminate these organisations with the cooperation of enforcement agencies and the police,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Hasan on secret society-style organisations that were supported by ‘important people’, Ahmad Zahid said the authorities would take action against anyone who flouted the law.

“…even though they may be among us in this august hall, who are patrons of these organisations; face the consequences according to the law,: he said. – Bernama