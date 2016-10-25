Sarawak 

One killed, another injured in suspected land dispute

Raymond Tan, reporters@theborneopost.com

SIBU: A man was killed and another injured in a dispute between two groups allegedly over land in Sungai Arip in Ulu Balingian yesterday afternoon.

When contacted last night, Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau confirmed the killing, saying the victim’s identity was still unknown.

He said no other information was also available as at 9pm.

He said three police teams had been sent separately to the scene, with the third group leaving before 9pm to back up the other investigation teams, and they had yet to return.

It is said the man who had been killed had been shot, but Jimmy did not want to jump to any conclusion, adding he would wait for the investigating teams to return.

“We are waiting for our teams to come back. All that I can confirm for now is, the case has been classified as murder and one man has been killed.”

A source revealed last night that the land dispute had been smouldering for at least a few months, and both parties had tried to resolve it.

Apparently, discussions did not go well yesterday, and it is learnt that apart from a man being killed, a longhouse chief was also injured in the 3pm incident.

