Panic overcomes maid upon seeing 15ft python in kitchen

LIMBANG: There is no job too big or too small for members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) as far as their duty of maintaining public safety and security is concerned.

An incident at Taman Pulo Bunga here on Friday night was an example of their readiness in tackling even the ‘snakiest’ of situations.

Limbang APM operations chief private Enggu Seri Pandi said his team received a call at about 8.45pm, informing them about a large python hiding inside a dark, enclosed space in the kitchen of a house in the residential area.

“I was informed that a maid was the first who spotted the snake. Understandably, she panicked.

“My men rushed to the scene after having received the alert call. Upon arrival there, they immediately devised a plan to bring the snake out of its hiding place,” he said.

Enggu admitted that it took ‘some muscles’ to drag the 15-foot reptile out of the house but his men managed to do this.

It is learned that the python weighs over 36kg.