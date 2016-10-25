Residents call on MACC to probe status of land at Kampung Tukau Jaya

MIRI: Representatives of Kampung Tukau Jaya have filed a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office regarding the status of a piece of land at their village.

The complainants, led by the village’s development and security committee (JKKK) head Yahya Timbon, arrived at the commission’s office in the federal government complex at Jalan Cahaya Openg here around 8.30am yesterday.

They were accompanied by Miri PAS chairman Jofri Jaraiee, PAS Sibuti chairman Butir Bakar and PAS Lambir coordinator Mohammad Arifriazul Paijo.

According to Yahya, it is rumoured that the said land would be handed over to a developer.

“The villagers want the MACC to open investigation on the possibility of abuse of power by relevant authorities,” he said

when met outside MACC Miri office, adding that they also submitted a letter from the developer ordering the villagers to move out of the land together with the MACC report.

It is learned that the land covering 486.5 hectares is housing some 200 villagers.