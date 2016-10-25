‘RM1 bln needed for 95 pct target’ broadband penetration rate in S’wak — Sacofa

Taib (centre), flanked by Dr Rundi on his right and Dr Jerip on his left, leads the cake-cutting ceremony as others including Syed Ahmad (third left) look on. Sacofa’s new logo can be seen in the background. — Photos by Muhd Rais Sanusi Taib (centre), flanked by Dr Rundi on his right and Dr Jerip on his left, poses for a group photograph with Sacofa board members and senior officers. Syed Ahmad is at sixth left. Taib signs the guestbook as (from left) Syed Ahmad, Sacofa managing director Mohamed Zaid Zaini and Dr Rundi look on.

KUCHING: About RM1 billion is needed to install more telecommunication towers and to lay more fibre optic cables as well as other infrastructural support to achieve Sarawak government’s minimum target of 95 per cent broadband penetration rate over the next five years Sacofa deputy chairman Datuk Syed Ahmad Alwee Alsree said the company has submitted a comprehensive plan to the authorities to fiberise all the remote and underserved areas at a cost of approximately half a billion ringgit.

Apart from that, Sacofa is committed to spending approximately another half a billion ringgit to further enhance its existing network across the state, he added.

“To date, Sacofa has over 1,000 towers already in place and more than 10,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable laid. This was done with proper planning and taking into account (keeping an) aesthetically pleasant environment.

“We are talking about connecting a landmass that is almost comparable in size to the entire landmass of the Peninsula, but having only one-tenth of the population at just over 2.5 million people,” he said at Sacofa’s 15th Anniversary Dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday night.

The dinner, which also saw the unveiling of Sacofa’s new corporate logo, was graced by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Syed Ahmad said the current broadband penetration rate in Sarawak is 53 per cent, and Sacofa needs to provide eight to 10 per cent growth in penetration rate per year for the next five years to meet the target of a minimum 95 per cent.

“Although this is an ambitious target, with hard work and continuous strong support from the state government we are confident of delivering this objective,” he assured.

He pointed out that Sacofa was formed in 2001 to meet the state government’s objective to rapidly expand telecommunications infrastructures in Sarawak, to ensure reliable communication services are available to as many people as possible at affordable rates.

He also reiterated that Sacofa is not just a company that builds telecom towers, but monitors and maintains the integrity of those towers since Sacofa is an integral component of Sarawak’s master plan to drive socio-economic development.

“The backbone of any socio-economic development is communications connectivity, accessibility and stability. Without quality communications infrastructure, the economy would grind to a halt.

“Almost everything we do today relies on connectivity in one form or another and that’s what Sacofa ensures,” he said.

Also present were Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Assistant Minister of Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.