RM64 mln power theft a year – SESB

SANDAKAN: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has estimated a loss of about RM64 million a year due to illegal power connections in squatter areas.

These losses were incurred by some 178,000 squatter houses involved in illegal power connection activities throughout Sabah.

According to Senior Manager (Asset Management) SESB, Muhamad Nazri Pazil in his statement to the media yesterday, illegal power connection activities has been identified as one of the main causes of frequent electrical interference in areaa with a lot of squatters.

Therefore, a joint operation to combat these activities has been implemented for two days on October 22 and 23 in the squatter area of Batu Sapi and Mile 3 here.

This operation also involved several law enforcement agencies namely the Energy Commission, Eastern Sabah Security Command, Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, General Operations Force, Sandakan Municipal Council, Immigration Department, National Registration Department, Water Department and the Road Transport Department .

During the operation, SESB also seized illegal connection cable wires of various sizes, weighing approximately 300 kilograms believed to be used to make illegal connections.

SESB hoped that such operations would be intensified as the illegal power connection activities can also lead to electrocution or death of the perpetrator.