Salang appointed as PRS secretary-general

KUCHING: Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum has been appointed as PRS secretary-general by its president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

The appointment follows Salang’s loss in his bid to unseat Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun from the deputy president post in the party’s Triennial Delegates Conference which was held in Bintulu from Oct 21 to 23.

Salang was formerly vice president of the party.

Meanwhile, the party’s former secretary-general Datuk Wilfred Nissom has been appointed to the post of publicity chief.

“They are both capable leaders and are still very much needed by the party,” Masing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

On Salang’s loss, Masing explained that in any contest, there would be winners and losers.

“We just don’t discard any leader just because they lost in party election. And for PRS, as president, I have the power to appoint the secretary and publicity chief. I have appointed Salang as the secretary general and Nissom, who has been expressing the desire to give up the post, as publicity chief,” said Masing, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister.

He said he would soon be writing an official notification to the party’s Supreme Council to inform them of his decision.

On the whole, Masing commented that the triennial party election went on smoothly and the party had successfully injected new blood into its leadership.

“Snowdan (Balai Ringin assemblyman) is the youngest state representative among us. Now he is leading the youth.

And all those in the youth are below 40.

“Not only that the youth are young people, they are also professionals such as engineers and doctors. I am very happy to see the young generation in our party now rising up in the party leadership hierarchy,” said Masing.

Snowdan who was a former Supreme Council member won the youth chief post uncontested.

As party president, Masing also has the prerogative to appoint 10 Supreme Council members.

“As president, I can appoint one-third of Supreme Council members, which is 10 of them. I will do it in the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Salang said though he had lost he was not in despair.

“I am not disappointed. It was quite expected because Datuk Entulu’s men have been working really hard and their hard work has paid off,” said Salang who lost to Entulu by 41 votes.

He thanked those who had supported him and reminded them to get back to their normal routine as the party election was over.

Nissom, when contacted, expressed surprise with his latest appointment.

“I have not been informed. I have been wanting to retire from all party posts because I want to give way to the younger leaders. I am already 71. I have been with PBDS and later PRS for so many years. It is really time for me to give way.

“And if the president wants me to be the party’s publicity chief and if the post is not heavy and the party still needs me, I am willing to take it up,” said Nissom, who had been the party’s secretary-general since 2006.

He said he had expressed the desire to retire from being the secretary-general to Masing.

According to him, Masing had agreed and decided before the party election that whoever lost in the contest for deputy president would be given the post.

“So it is not surprising for me to hear that Datuk Jo Salang is the one appointed as secretary-general because it was the president’s plan that whoever lost will be appointed the secretary-general since I have wanted to give up the post,” explained Nissom.