Sarawak to provide Visa on Arrival facility for tourists from China — Ting

MIRI: The state government has decided to provide Visa on Arrival facility for tourists from People’s Republic of China entering Sarawak beginning December this year.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, in disclosing this, said the facility would be available at entry points such as airports and the immigration checkpoint in Sungai Tujuh, Miri.

Ting, who is SUPP secretary-general, shared the good news to the media after attending a press conference on the filming of traditional delicacies in Miri for a magazine-based television programme at Meritz Hotel yesterday.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg informed him of the state’s decision during their discussion at Miri Marriot Resort and Spa (MRSS) yesterday morning.

The discussion was also attended by Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also Senadin assemblyman.

Abang Johari was in Miri to officiate the Laying of Foundation Stone for the construction of As-Siddiq Surau Project at Senadin.

“Datuk Amar Abang Johari who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture told me that he has already announced the matter at a function in Bekenu on Sunday night.

“Thus, he wanted me to share this good news with the people in Miri particularly to tourism-related industry operators.

“He said according to the state cabinet’s decision, the visa of the tourists from China will be approved upon their arrival in Sarawak.”

He described the move as a brave decision which will help to further boost the state’s tourism industry.