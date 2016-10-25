Six ICU patients die in fire at Johor’s Sultanah Aminah Hospital

The fire reportedly broke out on the second floor of the hospital. Hospital staff seen rushing patients out after the fire started.

JOHOR BAHRU: A fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here today resulted in the deaths of six patients at an intensive care unit, according to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

Its director, Othman Abdullah, said they were among the seven patients in the southern ICU on the second floor of the hospital.

One patient was rescued by firefighters who rushed there after being notified at 8.56am, he added.

“There were seven critically ill patients in the ICU who, according to doctors, were dependent on ventilators under normal circumstances and could not be moved without their beds,” he said.

Othman said the department rushed 10 trucks and 166 firefighters to the hospital soon after it was summoned.

He said the fire did not spread to other areas of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru Selatan Police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said five of the bodies were found at 11.15am and the sixth a little later.

He advised the public not to be taken in by unverified information. – Bernama



Video courtesy of Oriental Daily



