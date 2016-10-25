Some public-listed companies back move to overthrow government — Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR: Several public-listed companies are among those identified as being involved in sponsoring the move to overthrow the government, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He said these companies were hypocrites because, at the same time, they also went for government contracts.

“Some of these are public-listed companies. It is not wrong to sponsor anyone at all but do not appeal to or ask the government for contracts,” he told reporters after attending the LIFE@WORK Awards organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) here yesterday.

Asked for the identity of the companies, Abdul Rahman said: “I know these companies. I will not reveal them.”

In a statement on Sunday, he said companies which sponsored such gatherings or demonstrations would be blacklisted from government contracts.

The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) had been instructed to check on the background of the companies which applied for government contracts through them.

Elaborating, Abdul Rahman, who is in charge of the EPU, said companies having won government contracts that backed the move to overthrow the government would have the contracts reviewed.

He also advised GLCs not to engage legal firms which provided services to those who wanted to topple the government. — Bernama

Commenting on the same matter at another event, the minister said the move to blacklist was not a threat but a reminder so that companies which really wanted to cooperate with the government would distance themselves from illegal attempts to topple the government.

“That’s why I told them that after getting government contacts, they support Bersih to topple the government. To me, it doesn’t make sense.

“So, I want to tell these companies that they should either do business with the government and be neutral or support the movement which wants to topple the government illegally.

“It’s your choice. I will not deal with you. There are many better companies out there … I’ll give them priority,” he said. — Bernama