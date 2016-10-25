Taib: Sacofa set up after talks with Dr Mahathir

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on Sunday night gave former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a special mention at the 15th Anniversary Dinner of Sacofa Sdn Bhd.

Taib, who was the previous chief minister, said it was through discussions with Dr Mahathir that Sacofa was set up in 2001 as a separate body to expand telecommunications network and infrastructure in Sarawak.

He explained that the more challenging condition in Sarawak for building such infrastructure compared to the Peninsula required a Sarawakian company utilising local expertise.

“I think we in Sarawak should thank Dr Mahathir for his understanding of our needs,” he said when officiating at Sacofa’s 15th Anniversary Dinner at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday.

He also mentioned that Sacofa was formed for the very difficult task of developing the telecommunications network to ensure the more than 3,000 settlements scattered throughout Sarawak are able to enjoy reliable telecommunications services.

He said Sarawak could not afford to be slow in achieving what “we want”.

“This is to connect every village and longhouse so they can enjoy IT facilities like developed countries.

“We need to get it quickly done as quickly as possible. I am quite convinced that we can do it by having an organisation (Sacofa) specially created to do this, to cover Sarawak’s development of telecommunications,” he said.

He added that Sarawak needs more telecommunications coverage which requires a series of towers and connection to the satellite.

“This no doubt is very expensive, but (there is) no alternative for Sarawak,” he said.