Technology for vein authentication with smartphones developed

File photo shows a Hitachi employee at work.

TOKYO: Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. said Monday that it has developed the world’s first technology to authenticate individuals by letting smartphone cameras recognise finger veins patterns, Japan’s Jiji Press reports.

The technology will make highly precise vein authentication very cheap, a company official said.

Hitachi plans to put it into practical use within one or two years.

Until now, finger vein authentication uses infrared sensors. But Hitachi has developed a technology to enable smartphones to identify vein patterns from colours of images taken by their cameras.

If people pass their fingers over cameras, user authentication will be completed in a second, Hitachi said.

The technology has the advantage of making counterfeiting difficult, compared with standard fingerprint authentication, the company added. – Bernama

