Teenagers among 33 arrested for illegal gambling — Sarawak CID chief

KUCHING: Several teenagers were among 33 people arrested in 14 raids involving illegal gambling activities carried out from Oct 17 to 23.

Sarawak Crime Investigation Department head Datuk Dev Kumar said 27 of those arrested were male including a foreign national.

They were arrested in 14 operations against illegal lottery, online gambling and dealing with gambling machines. Cash amounting RM4,253 was confiscated.

Dev Kumar said state CID conducted three raids while Kuching CID held four, Miri held two, and Sibu, Padawan, Bintulu, Serian, Limbang held one each.

He added that 11 of the raids were related to illegal lottery and three were on online gambling and gambling machines.

Police arrested 14 individuals for actively promoting illegal lottery in 11 raids.

Confiscated items included a portable printing machine, mobile phones, calculators, gambling tools, betting slips and RM2,769 in cash.

The raids were carried out in various places including shophouses, coffee shops (three), grocery shops (two) and phone shops (three).