Transformation plan to improve taxi industry — Nancy

GEDONG: The taxi industry transformation plan and initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the recent tabling of Budget 2017 should be seen as an effort by the government to improve the industry to ensure that it remains competitive.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, once completed, the plan would complement the industry’s latest service, the ride-sharing application such as Uber and Grabcar, which the government was working on to make them legal.

“We will present the proposed amendment to the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) soon. It is still in the drafting stages and will be tabled at the next parliamentary seating,” Nancy said when met here recently.

Nancy, who is minister in-charge of SPAD, said the initiative announced by Najib was meant to ensure that taxi operators would be able to serve their best and always be the choice of customers.

“At the same time, taxi companies should play their roles too and ensure that taxi drivers under their care are able to provide the best service at all times.”

She said Najib’s call to those from the bottom 40 income group to drive Uber was meant to assist them to source for more income by providing rebate for a new Proton Iriz car.

Najib had recommended that those under the B40 group (BR1M recipients) to join ride-sharing service, adding that they could earn up to RM1,500 monthly by providing such service.