We did everything we could, cause of fire still under investigation – Health Minister

Subramaniam gestures during a press conference on dengue in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama photo

KUCHING: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam has issued a statement offering his condolences to the six victims of a fire that struck the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru at around 9am today (Oct 25).

The Health Ministry had taken all necessary rescue actions and precautions to safeguard the rest of the patients and staff, including evacuating them to ensure their safety, he said in the statement.

“I am deeply saddened with the news of the fire. The Fire and Rescue Department and relevant authorities have taken the necessary actions to control the fire and to rescue the patients/staff affected by the incident.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation and all relevant agencies are working together to keep the situation under control,” it read.

Ten hospital staff were also injured, with two being transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, and one patient also transferred to the Burn Unit at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

“My thoughts and deepest sympathies to the families affected by this unfortunate incident. On behalf of the Health Ministry, we would like to offer our deepest condolences.”

