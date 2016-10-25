Young woman jailed for having another person’s MyKad

KOTA KINABALU: A woman was jailed 24 months by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for possessing a Malaysian identity card (MyKad) of another person.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun imposed the sentence on Norfatina Justin, 19, after the latter pleaded guilty to a charge under Rule 25(1) (o) of the National Registration Regulations which carries a maximum jail of three years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

The undefended accused was caught having the MyKad bearing the numbers 011114-22-1208 under the name of one Siti Nor Tiannsy at the compound of Sabah Contingent Center here on October 16.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Azaman Hamat told the court that the accused admitted that she had found the MyKad at a roadside in Kota Belud.

The court also ordered the accused person to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action after serving her jail terms.