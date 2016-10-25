Yusri’s Million Dollar feat for Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawakian trialist Muhd Yusry Haziq’s has been chosen as one of the two promising young footballers in the country in the inaugural Million Dollar Feet (MDF) grassroots football programme this year.

Adam Roshan from Kuala Lumpur was the other player selected for the programme which scoured some 10,000 young football enthusiasts aged 11-14 years nationwide, where only the two best players were selected for an all-expenses paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK).

The final selection was held at the Royal Selangor Club in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday (Oct 23) to select two Malaysian footballers for the 10-day ultimate experience in UK, with the opportunity to showcase their talent for scouts from top European clubs.

The programme saw former Liverpool captain Steve McMahon, who is the head coach of the programme, conduct drills and try-outs in Penang (Sept 24-25), Kuantan (Oct 1-2), Kuching (Oct 8-9), Johor Bahru (Oct 14-15) and Kuala Lumpur (Oct 21-22).

Yusry is currently a student at SMK Tabuan Jaya, Kuching. With more footballing programmes like MDF, youngsters in Sarawak will see Yusry’s selection as a catalyst for more Sarawakians who aspire to become professional footballers one day too.

MDF is football project to seek young talents for tryouts with European clubs with the idea of putting the first Malaysian footballer on the world map by securing a stint with top European sides, according to MDF director of football Peter de Kretser.

According to Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) acting president Abdul Wahab Rahim, Muhd Yusry’s selection is a good sign for Sarawak football as the state association looks to develop Sarawakian football in all aspects. Without programmes like the MDF, FAS could not have done it alone, which was why on behalf of the state association, he was grateful the programme was held in Sarawak.

“More programmes such as the MDF will help develop Sarawak football and we welcome all who have similar ideas and programmes to come here. It does not matter who organises them, be it government agencies, clubs or academies,” added Abdul Wahab, so long as the programme is in liaison or contact with FAS in order for things to run systematically.

“We can help them facilitate if they want to. As long as it is for the development of Sarawak football, we are willing to co-operate with them,” he said, adding that FAS scouts are always ready to find the best players for the state, regardless of where the player is based in town or in rural areas — all it takes is a recommendation.