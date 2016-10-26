1kg packet cooking oil stays at RM2.50, in bottles at market price from Nov 1

PUTRAJAYA: From Nov 1, the price of cooking oil in 1 kilogramme (kg) packets will remain at RM2.50/pack whereas cooking oil in bottles will be sold at market prices.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, when announcing the matter today, said the change followed a restructuring of the Cooking Oil Stabilisation Scheme (COSS).

He said the restructuring was done following the price increase in processed palm oil (olein) from RM2,341/tonne in January last year to almost RM3,000/tonne now.

With the restructuring, he said the government would have to incur an additional expenditure of almost RM100 million a month to subsidise cooking oil in November and December due to the higher price of olein.

“The government is maintaining the price of the 1kg packs to ensure the needy still get to enjoy government subsidy,” he told a press conference here today. – Bernama