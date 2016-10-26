2,963 locations activated with 3G broadband Internet since 2010 — Salleh

A TOTAL of 2,963 locations nationwide have been activated with 3G mobile broadband Internet since 2010, the Dewan Rakyat heard yesterday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the government had built communication towers and upgrade existing towers via the Universal Service Provision (USP) programme to improve telecommunication service and 3G coverage.

“Work is being undertaken in another 1,008 locations and expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2017,” he said in reply to Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (BN-Hulu Rajang) who asked about steps to address telecommunications network problems.

Meanwhile, the coverage of 4G mobile broadband Internet was being extended to other parts of the country with emphasis on major, medium and small cities.

Salleh said the 4G coverage has reached 63 per cent of the population and would be extended to the rural areas in stages until 2020.

Replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (BN-Bintulu) on delay in completing broadband projects in Bintulu, Salleh said the cooperation of all parties was important to ensure smooth implementation of these projects.

“We emphasise the importance of project implementation and admit that there is some delay. The cooperation of all parties, including the state government, is important to implement our initiative,” he added. — Bernama