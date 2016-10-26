7,000 apply online to join Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: About 7,000 people have applied online to become members of the newly formed opposition party, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

The party’s vice president, Junz Wong told press members yesterday that a lot of people had already asked to join the party but they had yet to decide on the membership fees nor had they amended the party’s constitution.

Most of those who applied did it online, comprising those below 40 years old.

“We want to amend the party’s constitution,” he said.

He added that the party would have its first meeting this coming Saturday.

At the same time, Junz added that he would be going around visiting coffee shops in Kota Kinabalu to explain why it was important to have a local-based opposition party.

He added that a lot of people had voiced their frustration over his decision to leave DAP, a national-based opposition party.

He stressed that he did it for the State of Sabah.