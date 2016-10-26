Ajiya signs MOU with YKGI for business partnership in Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Ajiya Bhd (Ajiya) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with YKGI Holdings Bhd (YKGI) on October 21, 2016, with the intention of establishing a long-term strategic business partnership between both companies in East Malaysia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Monday, Ajiya said that the partnership shall synergise and optimise both parties’ manufacturing resources. This will also help to enhance the revenue and profitability of both parties through a joint venture, business combination or any other form of business arrangement to be manually agreed upon.

Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, YKGI’s principal activity is the manufacturing and sale of galvanised and coated steel products, picked and oiled hot rolled coils and cold rolled coils. A pioneer in the galvanising industry with more than 35 years’ history, the company has firmly established itself as a leader in the manufacturing, trading and servicing of steel materials.

“The MOU allows both companies to form the basis of consensus to examine the feasibility of the proposed partnership.

“We shall explore business opportunities and establish a cooperative relationship that will benefit both the parties. We believe that the MOU is in the best interest of Ajiya and its subsidiaries,” Ajiya group managing director Datuk Chan Wah Kiang said.

He noted that the collaboration will open up business opportunities for Ajiya in Sabah and Sarawak by leveraging on the extensive network of YKGI, adding that this will further complement Ajiya’s current manufacturing business, in terms of improving its earnings visibility.

“Both parties have agreed to promptly negotiate exclusively in good faith, the detailed terms and conditions of the proposed partnership.

“This is with the intention to finalise and enter into definitive agreements or such other similar agreements as necessary, to affect the Proposed Partnership in form and substance mutually satisfactory to the parties,” he added.

Ajiya had also in August this year signed a MOU with IMAG Development and Construction Sdn Bhd (IMAG) to collaborate, secure and implement the project awarded by Prima Corporation Malaysia (PRIMA).

On July 19, 2016, PRIMA awarded a Letter of Intent to Polybuilding Construction Sdn Bhd (PCSB) for the construction of 746 PRIMA Home units, comprising of Townhouse Units with all the necessary amenities, utilities, facilities and infrastructure on 24.88 acres of leasehold land in Sarawak.

PCSB intends to assign this Project to IMAG, who is in turn interested to use Ajiya’s Green Integrated Building Solutions (AGIBS) for this project.

AGIBS is a system that provides the construction industry with sustainable and fully-integrated building solutions to overcome manpower constraint, shorten construction time and reduce operating costs.