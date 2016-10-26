Analysts neutral on immedate impact of TM broadband plan

KUCHING: Analysts remain neutral on the immediate impact of Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) broadband improvement plan in 2017 on the group’s financials.

According to the research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research), the improvement plan in 2017 is in effect an acceleration to existing plans put in place.

“Existing Unifi subscribers can expect to receive a ‘one up above’ upgrade to the next best available package,” TA Research said in a report yesterday.

The research arm noted that for avoidance of doubt, a user currently on VIP 5/VIP 10/VIP 20/Advance Plan 30 megabits per second (Mbps)/Advance Plan 50Mbps will be able to enjoy speeds provided on VIP 10/VIP 20/Advance Plan 30Mbps /Advance Plan 50Mbps/Pro Plan 100Mbps.

It further noted that this has already been in progress, with 120,000 subscribers already enjoying the speed upgrades.

“Focusing first on home customers, another 500,000 customers will receive the upgrades in phases over 2017, subject to technical availability.

“New greater value packages will also be introduced to Streamyx subscribers in 2017, but exact details remain in discussion.

“In reference to a further doubling in speed and 50 per cent reduction in prices within two years, details are scarce at this point as the group engages with the authorities on ways to execute this,” it said.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) observed that during a teleconference held by the group, TM did not comment on the government’s Budget 2017 allocations for Ethernet services for public universities and further investments to drive broadband speeds other than to indicate that they may be part of the group’s current capital expenditure (capex) rollouts for High Speed Broadband 2 and Sub Urban Broadband programmes.

While TM did not provide specific product breakdowns, AmInvestment Bank estimated that Unifi and Streamyx accounted for 17 per cent and 13 per cent of group first half of financial year 2016 (1HFY16) revenue respectively, including internet protocol television (IPTV) content.

“As the faster broadband speeds offered by Unifi and Streamyx may entice new customers to offset lower prices, TM expects neutral revenue impact in the medium-term.

“Hence, the group maintains its FY16F revenue growth guidance of three per cent to 3.5 per cent and capex at 25 per cent-30 per cent of FY16F revenue,” the research firm said.

Meanwhile, TA Research was neutral on the immediate impact of the broadband improvement plan announcement to the group’s financials.

Despite the speed upgrades, the research arm noted that there will be no changes to TM’s existing go to market products (customers who sign up after 2017 may not be eligible for upgrades), leaving average revenue per user (ARPU) intact.

“While the upgrades might lead to increased data consumption, capacity expansion plans are already in the pipeline,” it said.

“Capex guidance, including webe, is maintained at 32 to 35 per cent of revenue. But, the figure is expected to remain somewhat high in the foreseeable future.”

TA Research’s concern lied more on a further doubling of speeds and 50 per cent reduction in prices over the next two years.

Based on the research arm’s sensitivity analysis, a one per cent reduction in Unifi/Streamyx ARPU will decrease earnings by 2.1 per cent/1.5 per cent.

“This, however, is not a new phenomena as connectivity prices have historically been on a downward trend,” the research arm said.

“Since its inception, comparing the initial Unifi packages to the existing ones, data prices have fallen from RM12.45 to 29.80 per Mbps to RM3.29 to 6.63 per Mbps.”

It added that Unifi ARPU, meanwhile, has been on an uptrend over the same period.

TA Research highlighted that there are multiple ways to defend revenue despite the prevailing trend.

The research arm noted that lower prices can potentially spur subscriber growth.

“Every one per cent increase in Unifi/Streamyx subscribers are estimated to increase earnings by 0.6 per cent/0.4 per cent, ceteris paribus.

“On the price reduction objectives, the 50 per cent cut refers solely to connectivity prices,” the research arm said.

It further noted that a fall in connectivity revenues can be counterbalanced by growth in value added services, as an unbundling of services is unlikely.

“Faster speeds can induce better take up rates for HyppTV (minimum speed of 4Mbps required).

“As of the 1H16, a total of 40 per cent subscribers remain on packages below 4Mbps,” it added in its company update.

Lastly, TA Research believed the introduction of data caps for fixed broadband services are another way for the group to achieve its objectives.

It pointed out that while bringing connectivity prices down, this can incentivise users to subscribe to higher priced plans as data needs increases.