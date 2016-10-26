Audit on all government hospitals on preparedness in event of fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry will conduct an audit of all its hospitals on their state of preparedness in the event of fire outbreak, starting with the old hospitals.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said the additional measure was necessary to avoid fire outbreaks like yesterday’s incident at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Bahru.

He said the ministry together with the implementing agencies such as the

Public Works Department and consultants gave high priority to the safety aspect, besides ensuring that it could function according to the service requirements.

“Before construction, the design of the hospital buildings should comply with the regulations of the relevant authorities including the Fire and Rescue Department, Occupational Safety and Health Department, as well as other requirements such as those stipulated in the Uniform Building By-Laws.

“The same goes for the systems installed in the hospitals which have obtained certification from the functional and safety aspects, whether following the local or international standards, including related systems like the mechanical and electrical systems,” he said during the minister’s explanation session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The session was held following the fire incident at HSA’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards located on the second floor of the five-storey building in which six patients perished.

Dr Subramaniam said the ministry would only take over buildings to commence operations when they were certified to be fully completed, including the testing and commissioning process and obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy.

He added that when in operation, regular maintenance would be carried out.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed his highest appreciation for the staff of HSA, especially the 10 who rushed to move out and save patients from the burning ward until three of them fainted after inhaling thick smoke.

Dr Subramaniam said the situation was, however, difficult to handle as the patients in the ICU were unconscious and with ventilalors and various machines and devices attached to them.

He said the fire spread with thick smoke billowing that it became uncontrolled and spread to the whole ICU.

“Their attempts and bravery to save the patients although clearly risky to themselves are indeed noble and very much appreciated. Their responsible attitude in caring for the patients is something to be proud about,” he added. – Bernama