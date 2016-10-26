Baru blames leaders for graft involving students

KUCHING: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian was horrified to read about the cases of corruption involving students at institutions of higher learning in this country.

However, Baru said it should not be shocking news, for it is merely a reflection of what is happening in all levels of the government of this country.

“The students were just doing what people in authority are believed to be doing,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The state PKR chairman was commenting on a statement by the deputy chief commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil that cases of corruption involving students at institutions of higher learning in the country trying to obtain passes in their examinations did occur from time to time.

He pointed out that corruption could only happen where there are two willing participants, much like it takes two hands to clap.

“Can the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) reveal whether any lecturers have been reported and investigated for accepting bribes to pass students?

“Action must be taken against both the giver and receiver of bribes. Lecturers who accept bribes are especially treacherous as they are responsible for unleashing upon the public incompetent ‘professionals’ who could potentially cause accidents, destruction and the loss of lives.”

According to him, there had been a steady decline in our education system, and the society’s moral and ethical standards had declined at the same time.

“We hear of students and parents buying examination papers. University staff and researchers have been exposed for plagiarism and falsifying data. Our universities were once highly regarded and respected in the region but our glory days are well and truly over.”

Baru said it is sad to note that the rot that is prevalent in the government has pervaded into the nation’s institutions of higher learning.

“Our leaders are supposed to be exemplary but they do not walk the talk. Instead we have scandal after scandal, where the perpetrators refuse to acknowledge their wrongs and their lackeys make up excuses for their masters. Those who do wrong get away with it if they are affiliated with the ‘right’ side.”

He said it was commendable that the MACC had the initiative to conduct awareness programmes but ultimately, if the nation’s leaders were shown to be corrupt and unprincipled, all the programmes in the world would not have any impact.

“Students learn best by example, and the examples shown to them by their top government officials can only cultivate a cynical and sceptical attitude in them.

“We are failing our future generations if we allow the rot to carry on in our government. It is a mindset that we are up against now. The need to clean up our government has taken on a new urgency.”