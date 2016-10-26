Baru: Death resulting from suspected land dispute shocking

KUCHING: News about a suspected land dispute which resulted in a man being killed shocked the state PKR chairman Baru Bian.

In a statement received here yesterday, Baru said the incident came four months after the murder of PKR Miri branch secretary Bill Kayong and served to remind the people that many native landowners were still facing problems with plantations and timber companies.

“This time, the victim appears to come from the company’s side but the issue here is that lives are being lost unnecessarily because of government policies which impact the life and livelihood of the native community,” he said.

On Monday, a man was shot at a blockade leading to an oil palm plantation at Ulu Sungai Arip in Balingian, Mukah.

The deceased, Fabian Janti Lebau, 26, was found by the police lying face-down on the ground with a machete in one hand.

The blockade was said to have been erected since Oct 4 following demands by villagers from five out of nine longhouses situated along the stretch of the road for more compensation – believed to be a few million ringgit – from the company which owns the plantation.

The road, located on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, was also said to have been built by the company in question following an initial agreement with residents of the nine longhouses.

Baru said PKR had been asking for many years for the state government to abide by the ruling of the courts and recognise that ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’ were part and parcel of NCR land.

“By ignoring legitimate NCR claims over ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’, and allowing the land authorities to continue issuing leases and provisional leases over NCR land, the government has set the ground for potential disputes between native landowners and companies,” said Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman.

He said not only did the authorities continue to ignore the court rulings but they also failed to respond swiftly when disputes arose over NCR claims.

“The failure to investigate swiftly and impartially leaves the landowners feeling isolated and helpless. Leaving disputes to be settled between the landowners and the companies, many of whom hire gangsters to intimidate the landowners, is not viable.

“Neither are court actions, which can take years to be heard and disposed of. The people cannot put their lives on hold for that long, and they should not be left to live under clouds of uncertainty over their land rights.”

He thus reiterated his call for a Land Rights Commission to be set up, or a Land Tribunal, as suggested by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum in January this year.

“Having been given a strong mandate by the people, I hope Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and his cabinet will see fit to give the native landowners this avenue for registering their claims and swift resolution of their disputes. Perhaps the chief minister will oblige at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month.

“In the meantime, I call for a calm, speedy and fair investigation by the police and I trust that all parties will give their full cooperation to the investigation team,” he said.