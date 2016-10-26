‘Better aviation, maritime connectivity will enhance trade’

KUCHING: Trade between Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines can be enhanced further with better aviation and maritime connectivity in the region.

Philippines’ Department of Transportation undersecretary for maritime Felipe A Judan said this during a discussion with Kuching Port Authority (KPA) officials yesterday.

Judan’s visit was hosted by Senari Terminal and was received by KPA chairman Datuk Awang Bemee Pengiran Ali Basah as well as KPA senior officials.

During the discussion held, Judan who is here for the 11th BIMP-EAGA Transport Ministers meeting, also urged the business community to take full advantage of the large population base of Asean countries comprising 625 million people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US$2.8 trillion.

Meanwhile, Awang Bemee said Kuching port was ready for increased trade with the advent of the Asean Economic Community, which was implemented in 2015.

“In addition to Pending Terminal and Senari Terminal, we also have a dry port at Tebedu to handle containers and general cargo directly from the Philippines accessing the hinterland of West Kalimantan.

“Our container handling productivity of about 24 moves per hour across the vessel is one of the best in the region,” he said.