Bursa sees persistent challenges in trading activities

KUCHING: Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) continues to be hampered by lower securities trading and weak economic sentiments.

Bursa’s cumulative nine months of financial year 2016 (9MFY16) net earnings of RM143.5 million was in line with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s (MIDF Research) expectation, coming in at 73 per cent of its full-year estimate.

Compared with 9MFY15, Bursa’s profit after tax amortisation and minority interest (PATAMI) declined by 3.1 per cent year on year (y-o-y) due to lower securities trading revenue of RM163.9 million. Cost-to-income ratio over the current nine-month period, however, stayed stable at 47.4 per cent.

“Bogged by weak sentiment due to global and local economic uncertainties, Bursa’s 3QFY16 earnings came in lower at RM44 million attributable to the drop in top line numbers from main segments,” it said in a report yesterday.

“The decline was in tandem with sluggish securities average daily trading value (ADV) traded of RM1.88 billion. Meanwhile, average daily contracts (ADC) for total derivatives contracts traded fell to 56,459 contracts due to decline in ADC traded for FCPO to 46,230 contracts and FKLI ADC traded of 10,000 contracts.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) affirmed that Bursa’s bulk of 9M16 revenue was still driven by equities market.

“Although the equities market saw a lower trading velocity at 27 per cent and lower ADV of securities at RM1.98 billion, securities revenue still underpinned the bulk of 9M16 revenue.

“We also saw a more significant moderation in the derivatives trading revenue growth and the Bursa Suq Al-Sila trades.”

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) continued to like Bursa for its strong cashflow generation as an exchange operator, which will continue to support its high dividend payouts.

“Bursa has paid out more than 90 per cent of its earnings since 2010 and declared special dividends in 2013 and 2014,” it underscored. “The stock currently offers a decent yield of foru to five per cent based on 93 per cent payout.

“Additionally, potential structural changes – such as the streamlining of surveillance role, revision in listing fees and revamp in fee structure – could further unlock its earnings potential.”

Looking ahead, TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research) continued to foresee softer trading activities for the remaining part of the year as sentiments remain depressed by broad macro uncertainties.

“Foreign funds returned in July and August before leaving again in September. Total net foreign inflow between July and September 2016 amounted to RM2.3 bILLIOn, muting the net outflow of RM5.6 billion between April and June 2016,” it said.

“The volatility in commodity prices and the FBM KLCI should continue to help spur activities in the derivatives market. On the Islamic capital front, Bursa noted that transactions on Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ could see some boost from the introduction of a fully integrated Islamic securities exchange platform.

“According to Bursa, this platform is expected to help attract a wider pool of both domestic and foreign investors.”