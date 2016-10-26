Businessman found dead in hotel room

MIRI: A 59-year-old businessman was found dead in a hotel room at Jalan North Yu Seng here around 9pm Monday.

The man from Kuching was here with his son for a business-related roadshow.

It is learnt that he had told his son that he was not feeling well while at the roadshow and decided to head back to their hotel, where they had been staying for a week.

When the son finished at the roadshow around 9pm, he returned to the hotel and knocked on his father’s room door.

As there was no reply, he got the help of a hotel worker to open the door and discovered his father lying motionless on the bed.

An ambulance was called to the hotel where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The police later transported the man’s body to the hospital for a post-mortem.

It is understood that the man had a history of high blood pressure and heart disease.