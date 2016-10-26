Sabah 

CM pays tribute to ex-cop Henry Chin

Musa (fourth from left) paying his last respects to the late Henry Chin, Seen with him are Chin's widow Puan Sri Shirley Cheng Hua Chien (third from right), Raymond (second from left) Edward Yong Oui Fah (left), Chin Chi Ling Alexander (son of Henry, third from left), Melissa Chin Fui Yee (Henry's daughter, fourth from right) and Datin Mary (second from right) at Fook Lu Siew yesterday morning.

KOTA KINABALU: The late Tan Sri Henry Chin was a stickler for demonstrating commitment, dedication and discipline during his lifetime, especially in public service, noted Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

He said even after retiring as Kuala Lumpur police chief, Chin was active in many social and educational causes, including sitting on the boards of Universiti Malaysia Sabah and the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation.

Chin had also played a key role as a commissioner of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on illegal immigrants in the state, added Musa.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the (Chin’s) family over their loss.

“We have lost a man who was generous with his time and effort, a man who was a friend to many,” he said after paying his last respects to Chin at a funeral home here yesterday.

Chin, 79, died at the University Malaya Medical Centre due to a stroke last Sunday.

He is survived by widow, Puan Sri Shirley Cheng Hua Chien, 72, a son and daughter.

