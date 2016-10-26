Crash leaves young driver with broken leg

MIRI: A man in his 20s suffered a broken right leg when the car he was driving crashed with another car at the E-Mart Tudan traffic light intersection around 9.30pm Monday.

The victim, who was coming from the direction of Kuala Baram, was attempting to make a U-turn at the traffic light when an oncoming car from the direction of Permyjaya heading towards Kuala Baram rammed into his vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the driver of the oncoming car to lose control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider.

This led to one of the car’s four passengers to suffer a broken finger while another suffered light injuries.

All the victims were taken to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.