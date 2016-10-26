Don’t give children access to porn, Fatimah tells parents

KUCHING: The lack of sex education, influence from the social media, peer pressure and ignorance are among factors that lead to teenage pregnancy and baby dumping, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah pointed out.

She thus advised parents to be wary of their children using social media, as pornographic materials are now easily accessible on social media applications.

Thus, she said, parents should monitor the usage of Internet by their children while providing them with advocacy and awareness, without denying them access to technology and its gadgets.

Fatimah was speaking at a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) at her office in Baitulmakmur here yesterday.

The courtesy call was to convey SDNU’s intention to cooperate with the ministry on creating awareness of and addressing teenage pregnancy in the state.

“The more people come aboard in assisting us at One Stop Teenager Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC) the better the result in carrying out the advocacy on creating the awareness to reduce teenage pregnancy and baby dumping,” Fatimah said.

According to statistics, Sarawak recorded the second highest number of teenage pregnancy after Sabah in the country, but in terms of percentage Sarawak has a higher percentage than Sabah.

Fatimah disclosed that 4,078 cases were recorded in 2013, 3,401 cases in 2014 and 2,909 cases were registered last year while for the first nine months of this year 1,872 cases were recorded.

She added that the establishment of OSTPC had been effective in reducing teenage pregnancy cases in the state.

“Although, the trend is decreasing, we feel that there is still a lot to do, if we were to compare with other states their teenage pregnancy cases are not even near the one thousand mark.

“We want to further reduce that. It is one of our missions in the OSTPC,” she added.

Fatimah also said OSTPC held a workshop in Kapit on Oct 14 which targeted students to make them aware of the dangers and implications of teenage pregnancy and early sex.

“This workshop is a pilot project and we hope to organise it in a bigger scale together with SDNU next year.”

She added that a day seminar would be held in Kapit on Oct 27 which is open to the public.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, SDNU youth chief Churchill Edward and state Health deputy director Dr Dalvinder Singh were among those present.