DPM wants COI set up to probe HSA fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to be set up to carry out a detailed investigation into the fire incident at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here yesterday, which left six people dead.

“The findings of the COI later can be used as a guide for all hospitals in the country especially those which need to undergo renovations or to be upgraded,” he told reporters after the visiting the fire scene and families of the victims.

He stressed on the importance of the aspect of maintenance including the wiring system and the necessity to upgrade hospital buildings to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

He also called for attention to be given to access roads to hospitals. Ahmad Zahid said he hoped Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam will table a full report on the tragedy to the Cabinet meeting next week.

To ensure that the HSA’s operations return to normal, immediate short-term measures will be taken to provide ICU facilities in a part of the hospital that is fully-equipped.

Separately, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the government will conduct a thorough investigation soonest possible to identify the cause of the fire. He said the government would also increase security level at the hospital.

“Sad to hear the news of some (patients) killed in the fire. Condolences to the families of the victims killed in the Sultanah Aminah Hospital fire,” he said in his Facebook and Twitter posting. — Bernama