Sarawak 

Family evacuated from their sinking house

The house at risk of collapsing.

The house at risk of collapsing.

KUCHING: A family of 11 was evacuated following the near-collapse of their house at Stampin Resettlement Scheme here yesterday.

A spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the family comprising four adult males, three adult females and four young boys, noticed cracks appearing in the walls of their house as early as 7am.

“A distress call was made at 9.03am and Bomba personnel arrived at the scene at 9.16am to find the house at risk of collapsing due to the sinking ground beneath.

“The family had already evacuated safely by the time we arrived.

“We proceeded to help them to salvage their possessions from the house and monitor the situation,” said the spokesperson.

It is learned that the family had temporarily relocated to the Kampung Stampin Community Hall, and had been visited by officers from the Welfare Department.

 

