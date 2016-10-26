Father and daughter receive their scrolls at Swinburne graduation ceremony

The Ongs with their two new graduates. Dr Ong Liap Teck (second left) and Shien Ping are flanked by his wife Lau Yia Yia and Shien Chern. — Photo by Georgette Tan Swinburne University Chancellor Graham Goldsmith presenting a scroll to a graduate. — Photos by Jeffrey Mostapha Around 550 students graduated at yesterday’s ceremony.

KUCHING: It’s double happiness for the family of Dr Ong Liap Teck experienced at a graduation ceremony of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Ong, a Business lecturer with Swinburne Sarawak, collected his doctorate while his daughter Shien Ping collected a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology. She also picked up an industry award from Yayasan Sarawak and was valedictorian for this ceremony.

The senior Ong told reporters that the title of his thesis was ‘Experiencing a Re-entry: Second-Career Academics in Business Schools in Malaysia’.

Not surprisingly, this focus on the challenges and advantages of entering academia after a career in the industry was inspired by his own experience.

“For myself, it is a calling to be an academic. The focus of my thesis is on professionals and corporate citizens who moved into academia to teach business subjects, where we get to share our experience both in theory and in practice,” he said.

Ong, who joined Swinburne Sarawak in 2010 and embarked on his PhD in 2011, thanked the university for making this possible.

“The aim of our university is to create career-ready students and graduates. We are helped by our previous industry experience. To successfully transit from industry into academia, you need perseverance and dedication. You need to feel that it’s a calling.”

As a proud father, he could not stop talking about his daughter and the accolades she received that morning.

“She has an interest in biotechnology and found that her calling. As her father, I allow her to develop her interest. She has proven it as she has the patience for it and can excel in this field. There’s a lesson here for parents to allow their children to choose their own career path,” he added.

Ong Shien Ping, 22, said she enjoyed setting targets for herself and got a thrill from achieving them.

“I am thankful to finish this course, but I’m still exploring options. I want a job I’m excited about,” she told reporters.

Shien Ping said biotechnology covered a lot of ground and could lead in many directions. The degree allowed her to dabble in many fields, but she has yet to decide on her calling.

“My parents helped fuel my interest by cutting out articles on biotechnology in newspapers for me.”

She is working in Shah Alam, and wants to dabble further in the industry before going back for further studies.

Swinburne Sarawak is also seeing their first batch of chemical engineering students graduate, as well as the 20 pioneering students of their two-year Masters of Human Resource Management (MHRM) programme.

The first six to graduate from Swinburne Sarawak with Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (Honours) are Amy Yeo Wun Tin, Chang Ke Xin, Joanne Ling Yi Wen, Jolene Tan Hui Hoon, Luke Ngu Wei Wei and Yeo Tze Hui.

They received their scrolls from Swinburne University Chancellor Graham Goldsmith yesterday.

Amy Yeo Wun Tin went into the programme with an interest in analytical skills, and was attracted by the wide career opportunities in Chemical Engineering.

“The overall study experience was great. Because of the small number of students in the course, we had the full attention of the lecturers and this helped establish a good working relationship between students and lecturers,” she said.

Activities with international students and taking part in the National Chemical Engineering Symposium supported by Swinburne Sarawak were eye-opening as Yeo and her friends got to see what students from other universities were doing.

“I would also like to thank the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council for paying my tuition fees,” she added.

Meanwhile, MHRM programme graduate Gustian Durani recalled having to travel 16 hours by road from Limbang to attend weekend classes at Swinburne Sarawak, and having to complete an assignment 24 hours after his wedding.

His course coordinator Dr Chye Kok Ho said Gustian submitted his assignment on time and without asking for an extension.

Jamian Wahab worked in Sarikei while his wife and children lived in Betong. Going to classes also involved a long drive with some time to stop and visit his family.

But his two-year studies almost got derailed by a bad road accident and a serious illness later. Looking back, Jamain was amazed that he made it to graduation day. He has been posted to Betong and is working in the Resident’s Office.

The 550 graduates from yesterday’s ceremony comprised Malaysians and nationals from 29 countries who had completed courses in business, engineering, computing, design and science, ranging from diploma, undergraduate and masters to doctoral degrees.

Earlier this year in April, another batch of more than 170 students graduated in a ceremony at their Sarawak campus.

Swinburne Sarawak has about 4,000 students and is the only international branch campus of Swinburne University in Melbourne, Australia to offer identical courses as its home campus in business, computing, design, engineering and science.