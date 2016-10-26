Firearms trafficking: Ex-cop’s appeal against life sentence, caning dismissed

KOTA KINABALU: A former policeman’s appeal against a life imprisonment sentence and six whippings for trafficking in firearms belonging to the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) ten years ago was dismissed by the Federal Court here yesterday.

In a unanimous decision, the panel of Federal Court justices, led by Tan Sri Dato’ Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, dismissed the appeal of Lance Corporal Ignatius anak James, 36, after finding no merit in the appeal.

The five-member panel, comprising Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Justice Tan Sri Ahmad Haji Maarop, Justice Tan Sri Hasan Lah and Justice Dato’ Balia Haji Wahi, affirmed the conviction and sentence meted by the High Court as affirmed by the Appellate Court.

On July 29, 2011, Ignatius was found guilty on two charges framed under Section 7 (1) of the Firearms Act (increased penalty), which provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment, and not less than six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

On the first count, the appellant was found guilty of trafficking in two firearms at the New Tenom Township between 9 pm to 12 am in December 2005, while the second count found him guilty for a similar offence in respect of one firearm in front of the Bunut police station in Tenom at about 12 pm at the end of the year 2006.

Subsequently, his appeal for his conviction and sentence to be set aside was dismissed in the Court of Appeal which heard his appeal on January 20, 2015.

Earlier, counsel Hamid Ismail, for the appellant, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove whether the date of the offence in the charge contradicted with the evidence. He also said that there was improper treatment of the defence for both charges as the appellant was not cross-examined.

Deputy public prosecutor Dato Ahmad Kamal appeared for the prosecution.