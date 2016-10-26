First ever online medication delivery service launched

SHAH ALAM: Doctor2U, a mobile uber healthcare application, together with BP Healthcare Group and Lovy Pharmacy have partnered to provide a new medication delivery service, a first of its kind in Malaysia through the apps.

In a statement yesterday, Doctor2U said customers would now be able to use the apps to place an order for prescription medication and have them delivered to their doorstep.

“This is useful, not only to patients but also to doctors who wish to offer their patients convenience and savings. Thinking of patients with medical attention in mind, the apps is made to be user-friendly and easy for them to place an order for the much-needed medication via Doctor2U.

“The customer would need to take pictures of the prescription and the information stated on the slip would be sent to BP and Lovy Pharmacy for review. This is to ensure genuine need and request to avoid abuse of medication.

“Once the pharmacist on duty has verified the item, payment will be prompted in order for the request to be processed,” it said.

Doctor2U offers three types of delivery; fast track and normal delivery as well as an option to pick up the medicine at any BP or Lovy Pharmacy outlets nationwide.

Doctor2U’s co-founder and chief financial officer, Keegan Flynn said the latest service offering was another step towards making Doctor2U a one-stop platform to bringing health-related services to the customers’ doorstep.

“We want to provide a fast, reliable and convenient way for customers to order and refill medications,” he said.

Doctor2u is accessible to anyone requesting a Malaysian registered qualified doctor at his door step, via IPhone and Android mobile devices, in under 60 minutes.

More information is available at http://doctor2u.my/pharmacy. — Bernama