Friendship pact to benefit Sarawak, Fujian

Awang Tengah (seated second left) and Hong sign the declaration while Uggah (centre) and others look on. — Photos by Rais Sanusi Uggah presents a souvenir to Hong, while (from right) Dr Sim, Awang Tengah and Liu (left) look on.

KUCHING: A declaration of friendship agreement between Sarawak and Fujian Province of China was signed yesterday to further strengthen goodwill between the two regions.

In delivering his keynote address prior to the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the declaration would benefit both people and businesses by enhancing collaborations in the economy and trade, science and technology, culture, sports, health, education and personnel.

“I hope this declaration will lead to greater collaborations and many more good exchanges between Sarawak and Fujian,” he said.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Adenan said historically, trade between China and Sarawak or Malaysia as a whole started centuries ago.

Both countries had since continued to build stronger socio-economic relationships over the years, particularly after the historic visit by then prime minister the late Tun Abdul Razak to China in 1974.

“We hope that this relationship will be further strengthened by your visit and the signing of the declaration.

“This declaration is a follow-up to the letter of intent on the establishment of friendship between Sarawak and Fujian Province on Sept 13, 2015,” said Adenan.

He added that this was not the first time Sarawak had engaged with Fujian Province, saying there already existed a strong bond between the peoples of Sarawak and Fujian as many early Chinese immigrants to Sarawak indeed came from Fujian Province.

Adenan said Sarawak, free from natural calamities such as typhoons and tsunamis, and located strategically in the booming Asian markets, was an ideal investment destination as well as other social and leisure activities.

He noted that the state government had in fact created a conducive investment climate for businesses to grow and prosper.

“We have a sound and stable government which is business-friendly and protects the interest of investors.

“Many multinational corporations including Taiyo Yuden from Japan, X-Fab from Germany, HGST (a Western Digital company) from USA, LONGi and Comtec Solar from China have invested in the state,” he said.

The chief minister said China was one of Malaysia’s important trading partners,with Malaysia registering RM239.89 billion in total trade in 2015.

China was also Sarawak’s major trading partner.

Adenan said Sarawak welcomed both local and foreign investors especially those with modern technology and know-how to help the state to move up the value chain in the global economy.

This, he said,was particularly so in areas such as energy- intensive industries; halal related industries at Tanjung Manis Halal Hub – food production, pharmaceutical, health products and cosmetics; high tech manufacturing, especially electrical and electronics; downstream processing and production in timber and timber-based industries such as plywood and furniture; downstream processing and manufacturing in the oil and gas industry, especially value adding downstream activities and petrochemical industry; agriculture, fishing and biomass; shipbuilding; and oleochemical production in pal oil industry.

The chief minister hoped the strong relationship between the two governments, business communities as well as the people could bring all-round prosperity to both Sarawak and Fujian.

Representing Fujian Province at the signing ceremony was its vice-governor Hong Jiexu while Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan represented the state government.

Also present were Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister for Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni and vice Consul-General of China in Kuching Liu Dongyuan.