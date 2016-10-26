Hospital blaze claims six lives

Staff unable to save patients too sick to be moved without their bed and ventilators from fire

Firefighters try to control the fire on the second floor of southern ICU unit of Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru. — Bernama photo Nurses wheel patients during the transfer process after the fire. — Bernama photo

JOHOR BAHRU: A fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here yesterday resulted in the deaths of six patients at an intensive care unit,according to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

Its director, Othman Abdullah, said they were among the seven patients in the southern ICU on the second floor of the hospital.

One patient was rescued by firefighters who rushed there after being notified at 8.56am, he added.

“There were seven critically ill patients in the ICU who, according to doctors were dependent on ventilators under normal circumstances and could not be moved without their beds,” he said.

Othman said the department rushed 10 trucks and 166 firefighters to the hospital soon after it was summoned.

He said the fire did not spread to other areas of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru Selatan Police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said five of the bodies were found at 11.15am and the sixth a little later.

He advised the public not to be taken in by unverified information.

Meanwhile an eyewitness, Habibah Abd Ghani, 37, said she was not aware of the fire and only realised it after she was out of the building.

“During the incident, I was in the fourth floor ward accompanying my father who is admitted for pain in the rib.

“Then I heard a commotion and was asked by the nurse to get out of the ward. The situation was under control when we go down the stairs, assisted by the hospital staff,” she said when met by reporters here.

Habibah also saw many patients and hospital staff in and around the hospital at that time.

A Bernama survey at noon revealed the hospital compound was still congested with many patients and staff remaining outside the hospital building.

Meanwhile Sulaiman said during the incident 294

patients and 193 hospital staff were reported to be in the same building.

The four female patients and two male patients who died were among the seven patients in the ICU while a male patient was saved from the fire.

He said other patients had been evacuated temporarily to wards in other buildings.

Meanwhile Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the affected

patients were being sent to another hospital near Johor Bahru, especially the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The latest information and status on the incident would be notified from time to time, he said in a statement.

He urged the people not to speculate and spread inaccurate information about the incident. — Bernama