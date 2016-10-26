Illegal sand, stone dredging in Ranau thwarted – Director

The site of the illegal activity The enforcement teams

KOTA KINABALU: The State Lands and Surveys Department took immediate action against river stones dredging at Sungai Liwagu, Ranau on Sunday after receiving complaint from public over the illegal activity.

Its director Datuk Hj Safar Untong said two enforcement teams were deployed to raid the site at about 10am on Sunday.

He said in a statement that the enforcement teams managed to seize crusher and piles of river stones estimated to be around the volume of 350 tonnes at the site. However no worker was arrested at the site.

“The operation to seize the river stones is still ongoing and we need about four days to complete it. The head of the enforcement teams will lodge a police report after completion of the seizure,” he said.

Safar disclosed that an investigation paper(IP) would be opened once all necessary information had been obtained.

“We will continue to monitor sand and stone mining activities statewide and will the take necessary actions to crack down on illegal sand and stone mining activity,” he said.