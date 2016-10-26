JCI Malaysia announces finalists of TOYM Awards 2016

SIBU: JCI Malaysia on Monday announced the list of 30 finalists for the ‘JCI Ten Outstanding Young Malaysian (TOYM) Awards 2016’ during a press conference held at Kingwood Hotel here.

The 30 finalists for their respective categories are:Business, Economic and / or Entrepreneurial Accomplishment (Dato Chan Yee Hua, Dato Jonathan Lim, Ting Siew King, Vincent Tan Chin Leong, Dato Sri Vincent Tiew Soon Thung, Chew Chert Fong and Teh Beng Hock); Academic Leadership and / or Accomplishment (Dato Andrew Wong Kee Yew and Goh Kai Chen); Moral and / or Environmental Leadership (Yeoh Soon Hin and Renard Siew);

Humanitarian and / or Voluntary Leadership (Lee Gan Kiat, Patrick Tie Sing Ho and Choo Chee Keong); Personal Improvement and / or Accomplishment (Dr Lee Kong Hui, Ir. Justin Lai Woon Fatt, Sit Pooi Sze, Wong Wei Sum, Yew Ling Lee and Liau Kee Yuan);

Political, Legal and / or Governmental Affairs (Arthur Joseph Kurup and Dato Teh Tai Yong); Cultural Achievement (Adrian Teh Kean Kok, Soo Wincci and Mok Heng Zung); Contribution To Children, World Peace and / or Human Rights (Dato Choo Beng Kai); Scientific and / or Technological Development (Lam Wei Huar, Lim Tau Hoong and Tay Kai Meng) and finally the Medical Innovation (Dr Teh Chee Ming).

Their names were announced during the press conference by TOYM chief judge and past national president, Senator Lew Wen Teik.

The ten TOYM winners will be announced during the ‘TOYM Awards 2016’ ceremony on Nov 26, at Kingwood Hotel.

The event is hosted by JCI Mandarin Sibu.

The national president of JCI Malaysia representative, Senator Kelvin Chew (national executive vice-president of JCI Malaysia), TOYM’s main sponsor represented by KTS Trading Sdn Bhd senior executive Kevin Lau, organising chairman of JCI TOYM 2016 Eliah Lau, JCI Mandarin Sibu president, Kan Wen Chess, TOYM ex officio, Senator Linda Ling and national vice-president, Vivian Ngu were also present during the press conference.

The JCI TOYM programme was launched by JCI Malaysia in 1985 to commemorate the International Year Of The Youth before JCI Malaysia decided to adopt the programme as one of its annual projects.

The objective of the TOYM Awards is to accord recognition to young Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, whose dedication to their profession or life undertakings has resulted in exceptional achievements, in the form of significant contributions to the progress or welfare of the community at large and to the advancement of their respective field of endeavour.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Local Government.