Man killed after gas cylinder explodes at petrol station

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was killed after a Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) cylinder exploded at a petrol station in Taman Mount Austin here yesterday afternoon.

Johor Bahru Civil Defence Department officer Lt (PA) Mohd Aziz Jupri said in the 3pm incident, the victim, Mohd Faizal Mazlan, 33, a worker at the station, was believed to be nearby when the cylinder exploded.

“We have yet to zero in on the cause, the Fire and Rescue Department is still investigating…what we know is a NGV cyclinder exploded,” he told Bernama via the Whatsapp application.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Meanwhile, a witness, Lum Chee Hong, 30, who stays at an apartment near the petrol station, said he heard a loud explosion at 2.53 pm.

“I was at home listening to music, suddenly there was a loud explosion. I immediately went the balcony to see what was happening,” he told Bernama.

Lum, whose apartment is on the fifth floor, said he then saw flames at the petrol station and very soon a lot of people had come out of their homes to witness what was happening. — Bernama

He added that he also saw firemen bringing the victim out while they fought the blaze. — Bernama