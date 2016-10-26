Masing announces six PRS principal office bearers

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie

KUCHING: PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has revealed the party’s full list of principal office bearers whom he appointed after the party’s election on Sunday.

They are secretary-general Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, treasurer-general Malcom Mussein Lamoh, publicity chief Datuk Wilfred Rata Nissom, deputy secretary-general Janang Bungsu, deputy treasurer-general Edwin Banta and deputy publicity chief Christopher Gira Sambang.

Out of the six, three are elected representatives – Salang is Julau MP, Mussen (Batang Ai assemblyman and Gira (Tamin assemblyman).

“All these six have been long with the party. They are loyal and capable. And some of them are even elected representatives who have voters behind them. I have to acknowledge that,” Masing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said they were given the letter of appointment yesterday and all had accepted their post.

They will automatically become members of the party’s Supreme Council – the highest decision making body within the party.

As party president, Masing has the authority to appoint 10 Supreme Council members. With the appointment of the six principal office bearers, Masing needs to appoint four more Supreme Council members to make it complete.

“I will appoint four more into PRS Supreme Council at a later date,” said Masing, who is also Deputy Chief Minister.

PRS had just concluded its fourth triennial delegates conference (TDC) which was held in Bintulu.

During the party election, 15 Supreme Council posts were open for contests, leaving the remaining 10 to be appointed by the president.

A check on the list shows PRS has a male-dominated Supreme Council, with Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie the sole female member. Being the party’s Women chief, she is automatically one of the vice presidents.

Asked if he would appoint women to fill the remaining four slots, Masing said he would have to consult some party leaders before making a decision.

“This year, the delegates had not been kind to the ladies. Last TDC in 2013 we had three ladies in the Supreme Council. Give me some time to think about it. I might have to include some ladies in the council,” he added.